Dollarama is telling customers to throw out a toy sold at its Canadian stores.

Health Canada says the “Skip Ball” toys have a high level of a chemical that could cause reproductive and developmental problems in young children. The chemical is dangerous if the plastic is sucked or chewed for a long time.

Over 500,000 of the toys were sold in Canada between January 2012 and July 27th, 2018.

The product number of the toy, found on the front of the packaging, is 14-1401338.

You can throw out the toy or return it to Dollarama for a refund without a receipt. So far Dollarama has not had any reports of injury from the toy.