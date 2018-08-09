Consider it relief from a headache registering for recreational programs causes.

The Town of Ladysmith, Cowichan Valley Regional District, and the Municipality of North Cowichan are working together to launch ‘RecCowichan,’ an integrated tool meant to make registering for numerous programs much easier.

General Manager of Community Services with the CVRD John Elzinga says the old software provided a myriad of issues.

The RecCowichan tool is geared toward making registration for classes, lessons, programs, and training easier.

Elzinga says the software is compatible, meaning the governments can communicate and help provide a streamlined approach to registering for Cowichan-borne programs.

The new tool is expected to be launched at the end of this month.