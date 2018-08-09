The province and ICBC have determined a new rate structure for B.C. drivers.

David Eby, Attorney General, says the submission ICBC is making to the BC Utilities Commission include a move to ensure at-fault crashes are tied to the driver and not the person who owns the vehicle.

He says if the changes are approved by the BCUC two-thirds of ICBC’s customers will benefit…..

Eby says the new model will include discounts for drivers with up to 40 years of driving experience, up from the current limit of nine years, discounts for vehicles with original, manufacturer-installed automatic emergency braking technology and for vehicles driven less than 5,000 kilometres per year.

Insurance premiums will also factor in where you live and the traffic density, population growth and changes in the urban infrastructure.

If the new model is approved by the BCUC the changes would come into effect in September of 2019.