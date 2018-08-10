A 49-year man was taken into custody after allegedly discharging a firearm while inside a home in central Nanaimo.

RCMP Constable Gary O’Brien says police received numerous 911 calls early Thursday morning from residents who heard a shot fired…..

O’Brien says the woman had escaped from the house with two small children, under the age of 5.

No one was injured in the incident.

O’Brien says a 49-year-old man was taken into custody without incident at the house and then police entered the home where they found a number of items…..

O’Brien says charges have not yet been laid….

As a result of two children being in the home when the firearm was discharged, the Ministry of Children and Family Development have been contacted and will be conducting their own investigation.