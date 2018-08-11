The Freshwater Fishing Society of BC is inviting kids aged five to fifteen to come out and learn about fishing.

The Learn to Fish program provides introductory level instruction on freshwater fishing on Vancouver Island.

Communications Coordinator Hayley Atkins says a lot of topics are covered through the two-hour sessions.

Atkins says this is an important program for a number of reasons.

Any sessions in regional parks require pre-registration.

You are advised to dress appropriately and all equipment will be provided.

Learn to Fish locations:

August 12: Westwood Lake, Nanaimo, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

August 13: Fuller Lake, Chemainus, 6 pm – 8 pm

August 19: Fuller Lake, Chemainus, 11 am – 2 pm

August 20: St. Mary Lake, Salt Spring Island, 11 am – 1 pm