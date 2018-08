The evacuation alert for those living near Maple Mountain south of Crofton has been lifted.

Those who live on the east side of Osborne Bay Road between Herd Road and Tatlo Road West are no longer subject to an alert, whereby if an order was issued, people would have 30 minutes to vacate their homes.

The Municipality of North Cowichan is reminding the public that the trails in the Maple Mountain area remain closed.