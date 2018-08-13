Thunderstorms over the weekend sparked numerous new fires on Vancouver Island.

Dorthe Jacobson is with the Coastal Fire Centre….

Jacobson says most of those fires were remote.

In the meantime, fire crews have been watching for hot spots at Maple Mountain in the Cowichan Valley. The evacuation alert for areas of Osborne Bay Road has been lifted. Southwest of Nanaimo, crews are still working on the Nanaimo Lakes Fire although the situation there has improved.

The wildfire is now 40 per cent contained and the evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert. The evacuation alert that was in place for 77 homes has also now been rescinded. On the Sunshine Coast, there is a small fire at Twin Creeks. The BC Wildfire Service is reporting the fire is point zero one of a hectare and person caused.