The Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General says those who are in areas where the air quality is poor need to heed the advice of their doctors and stay indoors.

Mike Farnworth was commenting after asking the Federal Government for additional resources to fight the wildfires in B.C.

The province will be getting some assistance from the Federal Government who will be sending 200 firefighting personnel, large aircraft to help move supplies and equipment, and aircraft to help get evacuated people out.

Farnworth says 207 million dollars has been spent so far fighting fires in the province and says there is no specific budget allocated to firefighting…..

3,100 people have been ordered to leave their homes in B.C. as a result of wildfires.