Two high-level rugby players, originally from the Cowichan Valley, will be back in the community they call home next week.

They’ll be at the Cowichan Rugby Football Club a week from this Wednesday.

Former national sevens player Robin MacDowell and Pat Kay, a current member of the Canadian National women’s sevens team will be in town.

Participants are asked to register Online and you can find that link on the Cowichan Piggies website at http://www.cowichanrugby.ca/.