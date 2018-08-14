The Cowichan Capitals have completed another trade with the Nanaimo Clippers. They’ve acquired 20-year-old forward Vincent Millette. Going to the Clippers is 18-year-old defenceman, Austin Chorney. Chorney spent last season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks but had been acquired by the Capitals in a trade involving 19-year-old forward Daine Dubois.

Millette spent the past two seasons with the Clippers. During the last season, the 5’11” 180 pound forward tallied 13 goals and 9 assists in 40 games. The Blainville, Quebec native has played 109 games in the BCHL and will add a veteran presence and leadership to the Capitals.

The Capitals Main Camp opens next Monday (Aug 20th).

The Kerry Park Islanders Main Camp starts this Friday.