Deputy Fire Chief with Cowichan Bay, Steve McCaffery (in green) says customers from the restaurant were still coming outside when crews arrived around 11:50.

When the fire departments arrived at the Pioneer House Restaurant on Highway One south of Duncan late this morning (Tues) customers were still coming out of the building.

But Deputy Fire Chief with Cowichan Bay, Steve McCaffery says quick action by staff and fire crews limited the spread of the blaze…..