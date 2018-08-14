The Cowichan Valley Regional Hospital District Board has given the green light to spend up to 5 point 36 million dollars to come up with a business plan for a new hospital here.

Chair of the Board, Jon Lefebure says that business plan, which will be led by Island Health, is expected to be finished in a year to 18 months time.

He says the Cowichan Hospital business plan will offer services and have beds specific for our region……

The business plan is the last step before RFP’s are issued and shovels hit the ground.

The new hospital is expected to cost 600 million dollars and the local Hospital District is expected to cover 40 per cent of that cost.