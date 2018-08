For more information on current air quality, see: www.bcairquality.ca

The smoke-filled sky isn’t going anywhere.

Air quality will remain a challenge as much of B.C. remains under a smoky skies advisory.

Meteorologist Matt MacDonald doesn’t see the air clearing in the near future.

The source of smoke is from wildfires burning across the province. There are currently 30 wildfires burning in northern Vancouver Island.