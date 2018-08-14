A number of streams on Vancouver Island are at or near record-low flows for this time of the year.

They include the Koksilah, Chemainus, San Juan, and Salmon rivers.

The province says recent precipitation has been insufficient to halt the downward trend on all of the East Vancouver Island streams.

As a result, the Province has elevated the East Vancouver Island drought rating to Level 4 and that means maximum water conservation is encouraged.

Ministry staff will continue to monitor river levels, and angling closures may go into effect if the warm temperatures continue to negatively impact stream flows and water supplies.