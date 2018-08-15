The public is asked to avoid the Maple Mountain area, as crews continue to monitor hot spots following a fire in the area.

Manager of Communications and Strategic Initiatives with the Municipality of North Cowichan Natasha Horsman says there are a number of reasons why the public needs to avoid this area.

Horsman says people who spend time in the Maple Mountain trail system are putting themselves and others in danger.

Don Stewart, North Cowichan’s Director of Parks, Forestry, and Recreation says a trail assessment is required to learn the extent of the damage to the Maple Mountain trail system.