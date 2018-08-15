There are more than two dozen evacuation orders in effect in B.C. as a result of wildfires.

There are none in effect in the Coastal Fire Centre area, however.

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research has looked at the psychological effects of wildfires when evacuation orders are issued and when material items, like property, are lost.

Dr. Vincent Agyapong says following the Fort McMurray fire some research was done on the prevalence of major depression in the population…..

Agyapong says people fleeing wildfires or any type of disaster, and First Responders, need reassurance that they have support and if they don’t feel they are coping they should reach out.

He says staying physically active is also important for people dealing with the effects of wildfires, whether it’s getting out and doing something, or just watching a sport you enjoy.