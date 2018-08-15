An iconic video game character from the 90’s is coming to Ladysmith.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be filmed in the Town of Ladysmith and filmmakers are looking for one hundred extras to play ‘townsfolk.’

Paramount Pictures anticipates the movie will be released in November 2019 and there are two casting calls this weekend at Frank Jameson Community Centre in Ladysmith.

The first casting call is Saturday from 12-6 pm and Sunday from 10 am until 2 pm.

People are asked to set up an online profile ahead of time at www.bcfcasting.com.