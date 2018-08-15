There will be two referendum questions on the ballot for Cowichan Valley Regional District electors this fall.

Chair, Jon Lefebure says one of the questions will deal with drinking water and watershed protection….

The other question will center around the issue of affordable housing and raising some funds to leverage money from other levels of government to address the issue.

Lefebure says the proposed housing tax would cost ratepayers 4 dollars and 58 cents per 100,000 dollars of assessed property value.