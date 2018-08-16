The provincial government’s decision to renovate the Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment rather than building a bigger, more modern facility is a little disappointing.

Those are comments from Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau, who was a major advocate for bringing a new RCMP detachment to the South Cowichan.

Furstenau says the CVRD purchased a parcel of land in Mill Bay and it was thought by many to be the site of the new detachment.

Furstenau presented petitions in the legislature and, on numerous occasions, discussed the issue with the man who ultimately made the decision, Mike Farnworth.

She says she’s had discussions with staff that work at the Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment and she’s heard that the quarters are cramped and the hope was a new detachment.

Furstenau says while renovating the existing facility isn’t the decision many wanted, an RCMP presence remains in the South Cowichan and that’s a good thing.