Evacuation alerts remain in the village of Zeballos in the northwestern part of Vancouver Island.

The blaze is burning out of control, is 29 hectares in size (10 hectares yesterday), and was reportedly lightning-caused.

The BC Wildfire Service has deployed nine firefighters and one helicopter to the area and while it isn’t an immediate threat to the village, the fire is moving down the steep slopes toward the community.

The very steep terrain is slowing the firefighting effort.