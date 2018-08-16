‘Cowichan Bay has become a victim of its own success.’

Those are the words of the CVRD’s General Manager of Land Use Services Ross Blackwell, who adds that the popularity and increased demand for parking have outgrown the available spaces.

The regional district conducted a four-day design charette that was meant to gain feedback from the public about what could be done to make Cowichan Bay more walkable and parking-friendly.

Blackwell says some great ideas came out of that charette.

He says everyone needs to do what they can to maintain what makes this community so special.

The CVRD board hasn’t provided a direction forward when it comes to this project, but that direction is expected at a future meeting.