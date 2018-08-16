The Canadian Red Cross has issued an appeal for donations to help people impacted by the wildfires in B.C.

Jen Allen says the organization is working alongside the Province, local authorities, and First Nations leadership to plan how to help those affected by the wildfires.

Allen says the Red Cross is supporting current efforts at group lodging operations.

But, she says, where the organization’s real help comes in is when it comes to long term recovery.

That when, Allen says they support people with basic needs that have emerged from the fires and they do it on a case management one to one basis.

More than 3,000 people have already been evacuated from their homes this summer and there continues to be more than 560 wildfires burning across the province.

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by the BC fires can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office.