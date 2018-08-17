China’s new attempt to ease tension with the US is giving strength to global markets. Chinese officials are planning to head to Washington on August 21st to restart talks on trade between the world’s two biggest economies. The two have been locked in a billion dollar trade war, which has spun off into negative consequences for other markets. Experts say the soothing of investor tensions should help Wall Street at the start.

Meanwhile, the price of crude is climbing again after a volatile week as another US stock inventory report showing a surplus surprised investors once again. The price of US crude is up to 65.88 a barrel.

The Loonie is flat at 76 cents US.