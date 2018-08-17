The wildfire burning in the village of Zeballos has swelled to 90 hectares.

This fire has resulted in an evacuation order for the tiny community on northern Vancouver Island.

Sixteen firefighters are battling the blaze and today, crews are placing hoses and sprinklers along the base of the fire and the blaze is burning up the steep slopes, away from the community.

A forest service road, the only road in or out of Zeballos will be closed periodically for 30-45 minute stretches, as crews are watching for falling debris coming down the mountain.

These temporary closures are likely to remain in effect for the next week.