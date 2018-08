North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for your help in finding an 18-year-old Duncan resident.

Dallas Macleod was last seen on August 10th by group home staff and is described as Indigenous, standing five foot one, 115 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a loose-fitting grey hoodie, black tights, and red sunglasses.

If you know of where Macleod may be, call your local RCMP detachment or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.