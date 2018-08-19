American President Donald Trump says lumber imports from Canada are partially to blame for intense forest fires in California.

Trump says the U.S. should harvest fallen trees, that fuel fire on the forest floor, rather than use Canadian lumber.

Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says the tweet defies logic.

Trump suggested U.S. lumber companies would collect rotted wood on the forest floor if it weren’t for Canadian imports.

He says that rotted wood is contributing to the California wildfires.