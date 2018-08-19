Raises may be on the way to members of North Cowichan council, starting after the October election.

At the last council meeting, the first three readings were given to the council renumeration bylaw and if adopted, the North Cowichan Mayor will make $77,854 dollars a year while councillors will pull in $28,025 dollars annually.

These new rates would be effective November 1 and would bring the municipality right in line with the average discrepancy between Mayor and councillor salaries, a difference of 36 per cent.

An acting Mayor would earn $358 dollars a month, for as long as they serve in the acting role.

This bylaw will be up for adoption in September.