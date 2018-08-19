The pair charged in an animal cruelty case will go to trial Feb. 25 and 27, 2019.

The case of Garry Sangha is set to go before the Supreme Court of BC in Duncan on April 23, 2019.

The 53-year-old Sangha is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and unlawful confinement or imprisonment, along with four other counts dating back to an incident last April.

Jury selection is expected to begin June 3 next year and a trial date will be scheduled once the jury is chosen.