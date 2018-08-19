Canadian Blood Services are in ‘urgent need’ of donors.

More than 22,000 donations are needed across Canada by August 26, to ensure that the national blood inventory can meet demands for the rest of the summer.

Gayle Voyer, Vancouver Island territory manager for Canadian Blood Services says the summer season usually means less blood for the clinic.

Voyer says the number is reflective of the appointments scheduled and is meant to ensure that the national blood inventory can meet demands for the rest of the summer.

Voyer says British Columbians are answering the call.

To donate blood click here, download the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE to find a donation site.