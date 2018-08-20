The Municipality of North Cowichan is accepting rezoning applications for businesses who sell cannabis products.

Council adopted revisions to a zoning bylaw that makes the selling, distributing, or trading of cannabis illegal within the municipality.

By doing this, council has made it a requirement for businesses or individuals who aim to set up a retail location to sell cannabis to first apply to rezone a property.

The rezoning process will ensure that public input will be allowed and the municipality will have control over the location and number or retail cannabis stores.

This change is consistent with provincial requirements, stating that local governments will have to provide a resolution of support for businesses or individuals to be eligible for a provincial cannabis retail store licence.

Cannabis becomes legal in Canada on October 17.