Notorious car thief Brian Robert Stephan has been arrested after a month-long search.

Agassiz RCMP says the 33-year-old appeared in court earlier this week and is facing charges of criminal harassment, uttering threats, dangerous driving, and driving while disqualified.

Stephan has been convicted a number of times since 2006, for everything from breaking and entering, to possession of stolen property, too dangerous driving.

In 2010, the resident of Popkum, BC (south of Agassiz) was listed as one of BC’s Top 10 most wanted car thieves.