MID-DAY: TSX weighted by slumping crude prices; Investors hopeful for renewed talks between US and China
It’s an average start to the trading week for the TSX.
The Bay Street Index is up 35 points to 16,359 as a drop in commodity prices is putting weight on the market.
The price of crude has dropped globally as investors fret over a slip in demand. The price of US crude is down to 65.19 a barrel.
On Wall Street, the Dow is growing 90 points to 25,759 on hopes for a resolution to the ongoing trade war between China and the US. An envoy from Beijing arrives in Washington tomorrow for a two-day conference.
The Loonie is flat at 76.55 cents US.