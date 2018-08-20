Environment Canada says smoky skies will continue across most of the province for the next few days and a smoky skies bulletin is in effect.

Local smoke levels may vary based on wind direction and fire characteristics but, until a significant change in the provincial weather pattern happens, widespread air quality improvements are not expected.

Cities on the east side of Vancouver Island are suffering from the fall-out due to the wildfires.

Both the City of Duncan and Nanaimo have the worst when it comes to the air quality rating today (Mon).

The BC Air Quality index is rated as a 10, the highest there is.

It means there’s a very high health risk.

Officials say the at-risk population, including children and seniors should avoid strenuous activities outdoors.

For the general population, officials say we should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activity, expecially those who experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

To get the most recent air quality information, log on to: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/duncan-aqhi.xml