Federal cabinet ministers will be making various appearances in our region this week.

That’s because a cabinet retreat is being held in Nanaimo.

It starts tomorrow (Tues) and runs through to Thursday.

Today (Mon), Filomena Tassi, the Minister of Seniors, will visit organizations in Victoria and southeastern Vancouver Island that have benefitted from Government of Canada funding for seniors.

In the Cowichan Valley, she will meet with the Cowichan Community Policing Advisory Committee Society on Canada Avenue and then head over to the Cowichan Green Community Society on Duncan Street.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Francois-Philippe Champagne, will be visiting Ladysmith and Cassidy tomorrow (Tues).

In Ladysmith, he will tour the Ladysmith Drinking Water Filtration Project and then head up to have a look at the Nanaimo Airport Expansion project.

Kim Smythe, president of the Nanaimo Chamber says they’ve got a private meeting set up with the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and he plans to talk to him about the small business tax.

He says it is good news to have the cabinet in the Harbour City.

He says they’ve got a number of social events planned but Smythe says how the national media will focus on their time will be most interesting, especially when it comes to the not-so-pretty parts of Nanaimo, like tent city.

In a media release, the prime minister says they’ll be discussing international trade, eliminating trade barriers between provinces and territories, and maintaining the integrity and security of Canada’s borders.