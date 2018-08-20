The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will worsen climate change, accelerate extreme forest fires, and cause unthinkable effects on human health.

That’s according to Dr. Stephanie von Dehn, a member of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment and one of the protestors arrested at Burnaby Mountain over the pipeline expansion in May.

Von Dehn says the prime minister and his cabinet will be coming to Nanaimo with a backdrop of smoke, a sign of things to come, she says, if projects like the pipeline expansion go ahead.

She says smoke like we are experiencing now will be year round if we keep contributing to carbon emissions and that’s what expanding the pipeline will do.

Von Dehn says we are headed to what cities like Beijing see when it comes to air quality.

Wednesday, protestors will greet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet meeting in Nanaimo with a rally and protest.