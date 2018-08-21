In Duncan today, Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced funding that will help young Canadians develop their skills and get hands-on work experience.

The Federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour made a stop in the Cowichan Valley on her way to the Cabinet Retreat in Nanaimo.

Patty Hajdu was at Cowichan Valley Youth Services.

She announced the funding to help young Canadians develop skills and get hands-on work experience through the Skills Link program will continue to help young adults join the middle class.

Hajdu says, “Some of the kids are struggling with anxiety, with depression and oftentimes have been out of the workforce for many years and have not finished their studies whether they are formal or not.”

“So programs like this”, she says, “can actually meet kids where they are at and help them develop the confidence and the strength and the skills to take that next step towards whatever it is that they want to do.”

Through the Skills Link program, the Federal Government is providing over 835,000 dollars to the Cowichan Valley Youth Services Society for its Youth Employment Mentorship Program.

That funding will help close to 100 youth in Duncan learn or improve valuable job skills such as career planning, communication, time management, budgeting and resumé development.

They will also gain work experience with local employers in areas such as food services, retail, agriculture, health services and construction.