Cabinet retreat begins in Nanaimo
Security is tight around the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo.
The Prime Minister and his cabinet are in town for a retreat.
Along with that activity will be protests and those that are planned include one on the pipeline expansion project and one by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada with regards to the problem-plagued Pheonix Pay system.
Premier John Horgan is scheduled to speak to the PM and his cabinet first thing Wednesday morning.