The home of the Cowichan Capitals will be known as something else in November.

The naming rights for the Island Savings Centre expire on Halloween and the CVRD has asked for parties interested in obtaining the naming rights of the facility to come forward.

The Manager of the Island Savings Centre Terri Askham said the CVRD wants community-oriented organizations to be a part of the process.

“We’re looking for an organization that’s interested in supporting the community and having a connection to the large, famous hockey stick,” said Askham.

When asked what happens when the request for information period ends, Askham said, “then the commission has an opportunity to consider submissions and follow up with proponents and come to some conclusion.”

The request for information deadline for submissions is September 20.

The sponsorship officially expires on Halloween.