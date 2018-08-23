Evacuation orders remain in place for people living in the tiny Vancouver Island community of Zeballos.

The lightning-caused fire grew to 98 hectares and spread up the mountain away from the community, no structures are in danger.

The Zeballos forest service road is the only one in or out of the community and with crews watching for falling debris, periodic 15-minute delays should be expected.

Eleven firefighters and two helicopters are battling this blaze.