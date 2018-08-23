A former Conservative leadership hopeful is leaving the party to start his own.

Quebec MP Maxime Bernier recently used his Twitter account to make some comments on multiculturalism that were offensive and those comments put pressure on the leader of the party, Andrew Scheer to take a stand.

Cowichan Valley – Langford NDP MP, Alistair McGregor said Bernier is the gift that keeps giving for Scheer.

He said the language coming from Bernier and other circles within the party is divisive at a time when we need more empathy for our fellow humans.

Nanaimo – Ladysmith NDP MP, Sheila Malcolmson said the comments from Bernier were left over from the extreme part of the Conservative Party and there’s no place for them in Canada.