The Salt Spring Community Services Society is waiting for word on the last bit of funding they need to move ahead with the Salt Spring Commons project.

Rob Wilson, the Operations Manager with the Society said they are hoping to hear back from BC Housing before the end of the year whether they’ve got the funding to move ahead with the project, valued at around 8 million dollars.

The project consists of 24 affordable family units.

Wilson said the project has been in the making for 2 decades and under the Society’s banner for just over ten years.

The project has passed all the zoning requirements it needed to move forward and the proponents have a development permit in hand.