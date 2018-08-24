BC Ferries released its first-quarter results.

From April to the end of June the passenger traffic levels were the highest the company has ever experienced in over 20 years and the vehicle traffic levels were the highest ever recorded.

Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President, and CEO said at the unprecedented traffic levels the company understands some travelers and communities are seeing some delays.

He said in response, BC Ferries added even more extra sailings this summer.

Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 were 6 million dollars compared to just over 17 million dollars in the same quarter last year.

Collins noted that’s because of fare reductions as well as more sailings at popular sailing times.