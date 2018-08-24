The Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association and the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit are heading to court.

The VIMC has been operating off of Highway 18 for about two years and the Sahtlam Neighbourhood Association is claiming that the motorsport circuit has violated provincial Nuisance Laws, by creating excessive noise for community members.

However, the lawyers representing the VIMC are looking to have the zoning complaint thrown out.

The court date is expected sometime next week, however, no firm date has been announced.