The budget consultation process is set to begin.

An all-party select standing committee on Finance and Government Services will begin the process on September 17 and run until mid-October.

British Columbians can provide their ideas for the next provincial budget by speaking with the committee in person or by telephone at a public hearing, by providing a written, audio or video submission, or by filling out an online survey.

The committee will hold public hearings in 14 communities throughout the province but none of those face-to-face meetings will be held in our listening area.

The committee will release its report by mid-November.