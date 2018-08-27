Dow futures are up 70 points on news that the U.S. and Mexico may reach a bi-lateral trade agreement as early as today. That may open the door for Canada to rejoin the NAFTA negotiations.

Also contributing to the good mood on the markets is news from the Central Banks about the gradual increase of interest rates throughout the back half of this year. The TSX ended the week up 29 points and this week four more big Canadian banks report their third quarter earnings and we will see the GDP report on Thursday.

The loonie is down a 10th of a cent this morning to $0.7656 cents U.S.

Oil is down $0.30 to $68.42 a barrel and gold is off almost $4.00 to $1,209 an ounce.

A new report suggests employers are having a hard time finding people to work for them. The ManpowerGroup Talent Shortage report says that the greatest gap for companies looking to hire is in the skilled trades followed by drivers and then top performing salespeople.