The Cowichan Capitals walked away with a win this weekend. Adam Conquest’s 2nd goal of the night was the game-winner when the Caps beat Powell River 5-4 in overtime to kick off the preseason. The Capitals will host Alberni Valley tomorrow (Tues).

=============

The Kerry Park Islanders had a back to back series of exhibition games this weekend with Peninsula and beat the Panthers both times. On Friday the final score was 4-2 and on Saturday they walked away with a 7 to 3 win. The Islanders play again in Westshore on Wednesday.

===========