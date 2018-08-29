A business in the 29-hundred block of Drinkwater Road was the target of a break and enter.

A man made off with a number of cell phones and cash.

The suspect was described as having a clean-cut beard, he was wearing a grey hoodie with a blue hood, baseball hat, dark pants, light-coloured shoes, a navy blue Adidas duffel bag, and a backpack.



(Picture Courtesy: RCMP)

The suspect fled the scene when he was picked up by someone driving a newer model four-door Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information should call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.