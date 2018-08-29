Attending University for the first time can lead to feelings of worry and anxiety.

University students will be welcomed back to VIU campuses this week and the goal of welcoming events is to help them get familiar with the campus, and meet other students and faculty in a fun atmosphere.

Omar Karim from VIU’s Office of Co-Curricular Engagement and Learning said it’s important for first year students to feel a connection to their new life on campus.

And, new this year upper level students and alumni were asked to share their stories about their first year at VIU.

There will be about one thousand new students attending VIU campuses in Nanaimo, Parksville, the Cowichan Valley and Powell River, this fall.