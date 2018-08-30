There are still campfire bans in place throughout mainland B.C. and Vancouver Island.

Chris Doyle, deputy chief of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said some people still don’t seem to have gotten the message.

Doyle said not everyone is getting the message, since mid July 70 people have been charged with lighting campfires.

Doyle says where bans are in place, C-O’s will be patrolling and campers are reminded not to let the cool weather fool them into thinking a campfire is okay.

Anyone found in contravention of a fire prohibition may be fined up to 1,150 dollars.