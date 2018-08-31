Usually the Friday before a long weekend is quiet on the markets but today may just buck that trend.

U.S. President Donald Trump continues to make more trade threats, talking about pulling out of the World Trade Organization and although he says trade talks with Canada are positive he is still threatening auto tariffs if the two countries can’t come to a deal. All of that is helping to weigh down the markets with the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P losing ground yesterday.

Dow futures are off this morning by 40 points.

On Bay Street the TSX lost 18 points down to 16,371. News the federal court of appeal quashed the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion dragged energy stocks lower.

This morning oil is down $0.46 to $69.79 a barrel. Gold is up just under $7.00 and the dollar has slipped a tenth of a cent to $0.7691 U.S.

Lulu Lemon has released strong quarterly earnings and shares of the athletic wear manufacturer are up 11-percent this morning.